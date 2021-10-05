There are many variables that can be changed on a car in order to improve its performance. Among them you’ll find things like a line of code in the ECU map, adding a new intake, a new exhaust, changing out the intercooler and so forth. However, some tuners may have a different approach and this is where experience in the field really comes into play. Yesterday we were telling you about Dinan’s new cold air intake that would improve your F90 M5 performance. Today, we’re talking about their new turbo inlet pipes.

The BMW specialist just unveiled a new carbon fiber set for the S63 engine that’s meant not just to look cool but actually improve the car’s performance. According to Dinan, the factory plastic inlets used on the F90 M5 allow very little volume to pass as they neck down dramatically to the turbochargers themselves. This reduction stifles flow and increases the pressure ratio pre-turbine causing the turbochargers to work harder than necessary.

This is a problem Dinan is fixing with these new inlets. They are designed to mate with whatever level of modification to the intake system you anticipate (paired with either stock air boxes or the full Dinan Cold Air Intake System). Where the carbon fiber ends an aluminum adapter to connect to the stock turbocharger begins. Using the same factory locking system, installation in this area is as straightforward as it gets.

The pipe itself has been created to offer the largest possible cross-sectional area all the way from the intake filter to the turbo, offering a staggering 200% increase in volume over stock. While the effects of the additional volume are pronounced on a vehicle equipped with the factory airboxes and results in average gains of +11 WHP / +13 WTQ from 2000 RPM to redline, the overall efficiency of the entire intake system is maximized when paired with the Dinan Cold Air Intake that is also delivering an increased volume of cooler air earlier in the intake tract. According to the tuner, in this case, the power gains can go as far as 22 WHP and 18 lb-ft of torque at 6,500 RPM.