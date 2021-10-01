The BMW 4 Series range now includes several high-power models and the M Performance side of things is well represented. Recently, BMW announced that the M440i Convertible will be offered both with and without xDrive, and we’re also getting an M440d version.

Then, of course, there’s also the M4 alternative, but an argument that this is not part of the 4 Series range could be made, as this would be a full-on M model. And as we all know, M cars are a breed of their own. Therefore, we’re going to stick to the M440i in the video below. According to the uploader, this is the xDrive model which means it’s a bit faster than the rear-wheel drive version, as it can put the power down better.

Under the hood hides a 3-liter straight six B58 engine good for 374 HP and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, as this is the European version. The spec sheet also tells us that this car is supposed to do 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 4.9 seconds. However, the video clearly shows it being faster. According to their own measurements, the M440i Convertible managed to to the benchmark sprint in 4.55 seconds.

That’s not bad at all. As a matter of fact, that’s pretty impressive and it would probably be more than enough for most people out there. The vast majority of people wouldn’t need that much power or such acceleration figures anyway. Most of us want to keep our driver’s licenses.

That’s not all though. This thing can reach its top speed pretty fast as well, something we’re not entirely surprised of anyway. Check out the video below to see exactly how fast it is.