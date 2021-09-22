The BMW i3 is getting close to its production end. Even though we’ve had the premium electric car around for about 8 years now, it still feels fresh and on par with the times. That’s a testament to the overengineering that went into its construction. Sure, from the outside it may still look a bit peculiar but there’s a lot of character in the i3 still. BMW decided to launch a special version of the i3 dubbed Unique Forever Edition which will be made in only 2,000 units. Unfortunately, the limited i3 won’t be available in the United States.

As you would expect from such a limited-run product, the Unique Forever Edition will come with a special combination of colors and equipment and will be available in both standard i3 configurations and i3s. According to BMW, the naming of the new special edition refers to the unique character of the world’s first premium automobile designed from the outset for purely electric mobility.

The edition vehicles are characterized by particularly high-grade and exclusive design and equipment features. Two BMW Individual paint finishes will be available for the first time for the BMW i3: Aventurine Red metallic variant is combined with an accent in Frozen Grey metallic and the Storm Bay metallic paint finish with an accent in Frozen E-Copper. The interior surfaces of the BMW grille are also finished in the respective accent color.

Other special features include the omission of the trim strip and model lettering on the luggage compartment lid and a black insert for the rear bumper. In the interior of the edition vehicles, the contents of the Suite equipment world – including the Vernasca Dark Truffle leather combination, the leather instrument panel, the fine wood surface in dark matte oak, the leather steering wheel, the Carum grey roof lining and the ambient lighting – are supplemented by specific design elements.

The front headrests are embroidered with the words “Unique Forever”, the door trim panels in the area of the exterior mirrors bear the inscription “One of 2,000“. All the special edition models will be built, as usual, in Leipzig, using wind power alone. Of the 2,000 units scheduled for production, 350 are reserved for the German market alone. BMW didn’t publish any photos of the models at the time of writing but we’ll keep you posted once they do.