As the upcoming BMW U11 X1 is getting closer to its production start, we’re starting to see more advanced prototypes doing all sorts of tests. As usual, the X1 is being put through its paces on the trademark BMW proving grounds, at the Nurburgring, even though it will still be a front-wheel drive car. Even so, what the latest spyshots of the model show is that we’re getting closer to the final stretch and the design hidden under that camo is, most likely, the final one.

From what we can make out from the photos (check them out here), the new X1 will get a larger set of kidneys up front along with what seems to be a slimmer set of headlights. That would go hand in hand with what has been happening in BMW’s corner lately. Furthermore, the bumper seems to house a massive air intake right down the middle, while a box looking like what could be a radar is stuck right in between the kidneys.

It’s a bit odd to see the radar so high but it does make sense as it would be better protected from slush during winter times. It will be interesting to see how it will be integrated into the final design though. As for the rest of the body, it looks like the X1 will grow in size a bit but the overall proportions will remain the same. ‘Round the back, the taillights seem to have taken a page out of the 3 Series’ book and feature slim LED bars.

Under the skin we’ll find a new platform that will not only house internal combustion engines but electric motors too. Set to enter production in July 2022, the U11 BMW X1 will be offered in sDrive18i, sDrive20i, xDrive20i, sDrive18d, xDrive23d and xDrive28i guises. In November, 2022 we’ll also get the BMW iX1, the electric version, which will be offered in eDrive20 and xDrive30 guises when it finally arrives.

[Source: Auto Evolution]