This new BMW 2 Series is an interesting car. On one hand, it’s the last stand for small, rear-wheel drive, front-engine coupes for BMW. On the other hand, it wears a design that isn’t exactly loved by the enthusiast fanbase. Even at its debut, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, it failed to draw a crowd. However, its design isn’t all bad and it is going to be a fun little Bimmer, so we’re still excited for it.

If you’re one of the enthusiasts who’s excited about the next-gen 2 Series and wants to buy one, the online configurator just went live on BMW USA’s website.

At the moment, there are only two variants available; the BMW 230i and M240i xDrive. The former starts at $36,350 and the latter starts at $48,550. The standard 230i comes relatively well-equipped, with 18″ wheels and sport seats. However, an M Sport package brings different 18″ wheels, a lowered sport suspension, and shadowline trim. There are also a few 19″ wheel options.

Thankfully, all 2 Series variants come with a few great color options, such as Melbourne Red, Portimao Blue, and — best of all — Thundernight Metallic (purple). Inside, you get mostly typical interior colors, such as black and beige. However, you can also get Cognac and Tacora Red.

As for options and packages, it’s all pretty standard for a modern Bimmer. However, the Dynamic Handling Package on the 230i comes with a limited-slip rear differential, as well as snazzy colored brake calipers. Also, the Cooling and High Performance Tire package for the M240i comes with a bigger cooling fan and additional engine oil cooler, along with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, for improved track handling.

What’s interesting is how affordable the M240i can be. Even when fully loaded, the 382 horsepower, all-wheel drive BMW M240i xDrive is still under $60,000. That’s not cheap but it’s also not too bad considering all you get.

Go and spend some time building your own personal BMW 2 Series and let us know how you’d spec yours.

[Source: BMW USA]