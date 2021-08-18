The 70th Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance came to an end this Sunday and crowned a new winner. This year, 230 collector cars pulled onto the competition field of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and the car named Best of Show was the 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahn Kurier belonging to The Keller Collection at The Pyramids in Petaluma, California.

This is the Kellers’ third win at Pebble Beach, coming after a 1986 win with their 1936 Mercedes-Benz 500K Special Roadster and a 2001 win with their 1930 Mercedes-Benz SS Erdmann & Rossi Roadster.

“This Best of Show winner embodies so many sensational features—styling, speed, and performance. Unveiled at the Berlin Auto Show and built to rule the new German Autobahn in 1938, this rare automobile is truly an example of beautiful German design,” said Concours Chairman Sandra Button.

Only three units were ever built, with this year’s winner being the only one left in the world. Mercedes first presented this car during the 1938 Berlin Motor Show and created in-house at Sindelfingen factory near Stuttgart, Germany, on the supercharged 540K chassis. The chassis features independent double-wishbone suspension up front and a swing axle setup at the rear. The engine is a 5.4-liter supercharged inline-8 good for about 180 hp, and paired with a 4-speed manual.

This win is the ninth for Mercedes-Benz, tying the marque with Bugatti for the most Best of Shows at Pebble Beach.

This year’s race for Best of Show featured other strong contenders, including Joanie & Scott Kriens’ 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Corsica Drophead Coupé; the 1966 Ferrari 365 P Pininfarina Berlinetta Speciale shown by RQ Collections; and Jonathan & Wendy Segal’s 1956 Maserati A6G Zagato Coupé.

The 71st Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will take place on Sunday, August 21, 2022, and will celebrate Lincoln and Talbot-Lago Grand Sport, with additional special classes to be announced soon.

[Top Image: John Hietter @jhietter on Instagram]