One of the more interesting parts of the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance is the Concept Lawn. It’s exactly as it sounds; a lawn full of concept cars. It’s typically a relatively small lawn, compared to the rest, but it’s packed with some very interesting concept cars. Some of which go on to become actual production cars, some are just designed to drum up media buzz. There were a few that really stood out this year, though. So let’s take a look at some of the best concept cars we saw at Pebble.

Lamborghini Countach

Lamborghini teased the Countach for days leading up to Pebble Beach. The brand officially announced it would be reviving the iconic nameplate for a hybrid supercar, which delighted most car enthusiasts. The actual result left a lot to be desired, though. Instead of being an all new car, the Countach is very visibly just a slightly redesigned Aventador with a hybrid powertrain. It still looks good but it’s not as special as most fans were hoping it would be.

Audi Sky Sphere

BMW didn’t have a concept car at Pebble this year but its Bavarian neighbor and rival Audi did. The Audi Sky Sphere was quite possibly the most at-home concept car at Pebble Beach, with its futuristic Art Deco design. It looks like something that Jay Gatsby would drive had the book been based in the 2050s. It also features a variable wheelbase, which extends forward for autonomous grand touring but also shortens by 250 mm for sportier driving.

Genesis X Concept

Genesis is on a bit of a design roll as of late, if you exclude the G70 wagon. Its latest concept car is no different. The Genesis X Concept is a long, two-door GT car with great proportions, crisp lines, and a simple design that will likely get better looking with time. Hopefully Genesis puts this into production.

Koenigsegg Gemera

The Koenigsegg Gemera is a unique car for the famed hypercar maker, as it features a more traditional sports car design, with a longer hood and shorter rear deck. Typically Koenigseggs have been very mid-engine looking, like a Ferrari, McLaren, or Lamborghini. But the Gemera isn’t and it’s probably the best looking Koenigsegg because of it. The exhaust pipes that flank the rear window are especially awesome, too.

While concept cars aren’t why you go to Pebble Beach, the Concept Lawn is always a fun, special place. Check out these new concepts and let’s all hope they make it to production.