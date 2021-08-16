Berlin’s Formula E race closes another chapter in the long and prestigious history of BMW Motorsport. Three years after BMW would join Formula E as an official manufacturer, the Bavarians leave with a few wins (7), but no championship title. Jake Dennis came within a touching distance from the world title, but a series of mechanical problems put a stop to those dreams.

Despite retiring from the season finale at the BMW i Berlin E-Prix presented by CBMM Niobium (GER), he completed his rookie season in Formula E with an outstanding third position in the drivers’ standings. BMW i Andretti Motorsport finishes the season in sixth place in the team championship.

Jake Dennis started the 15th race of the season from ninth on the grid, just four points off the lead in the overall standings. The race was quickly over for two of his title rivals after a collision between Mitch Evans (NZL, Jaguar) and Edoardo Mortara (SUI, Venturi).

That put Dennis in a promising position for the restart, only for a jammed rear axle to put paid to his world title ambitions as he slid into the wall and was forced to retire. Nyck de Vries (NED, Mercedes) went on to secure the title but Dennis was still able to finish third in the drivers’ championship with 91 points despite his retirement – an outstanding performance in his rookie Formula E season.

Maximilian Günther (GER) was 18th place in qualifying and a bold race strategy was not enough for a points finish. He finished 15th, ending the season in 16th position in the overall standings. BMW i Andretti Motorsport completed its final season as a BMW works team in sixth place in the team championship with 157 points.