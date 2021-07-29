Back in 2020, when everyone was locked inside because of the pandemic, Rolls-Royce launched an invitation for young kids. The Young Designer Competition aimed to find the most creative car designs from the youngest enthusiast, a contest that proved incredibly popular. In the end, several winners were announced, as more than one design impressed the jury. The UK regional winner was Sofia, a student at St Saviour’s & St Olave’s School. She took delivery of her prize last week.

As part of her prize, Rolls-Royce presented a complete new Greenpower car kit to her school to be used in future events run by the Greenpower Education Trust. The kit comprises of a standard chassis, motor and batteries – it’s left to the team to design and build the bodywork themselves. Sofia and nine friends, all currently in Year 8, have formed ‘The Rolls Racers’ to create their car. The team will receive advice and support from Gavin Hartley, Head of Bespoke Design at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and one of the Young Designer Competition judges.

Since the kit is delivered in carefully designed boxes, the people from Rolls-Royce decided to go a step forward and bring demo Greenpower car to the event, finished in gold. Furthermore, a Wraith was present to make sure the demo arrive in style.

“We’re delighted to present this new Greenpower car to Sofia and her teammates at St Saviour’s & St Olave’s School. She was a worthy winner in our Young Designer Competition with the wonderful Bumblebee 5000, and clearly has a great imagination and eye for detail. While her winning design was a dream-car of the future, the Greenpower project gives her and her friends the opportunity to design and build their own ‘real’ working car, in the present day. We look forward to working with them on their design and wish them every success in the racing season to come,” said Andrew Ball, Head of Corporate Relations, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.