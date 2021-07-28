If you aren’t familiar, Cars and Bids is Doug DeMuro’s car auction site. It’s sort of his Bring-a-Trailer and it features a surprising amount of cool, classic cars from the ’80s, ’90s, and today (said in by best morning shock-jock voice). One of the cars that’s been gaining a lot of popularity on Cars and Bids is the F10-generation BMW M5. In this video, we get to see why that might be.

Ironically, this video doesn’t feature Doug DeMuro, as it typically would. Apparently, DeMuro is out of town, so the video is hosted by the managing editor of Cars and Bids, who walks you through the F10 M5 and why it’s so desirable.

The F10 BMW M5 is admittedly a car that gets a lot of unfair criticism. Is it the sharpest, most engaging M5 ever made? Of course not. In fact, it’s probably one of the most numb M5s of all time. However, its monster 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 makes 570 horsepower and it will roast its rear tires on command. While it’s not the sharpest tool in the M5 shed, it’s certainly capable of rear-drive, tail-out, tire smoke-filled shenanigans.

It’s also comfortable, spacious, luxurious, and high-tech enough for the modern world. Customers who buy F10 M5s suffer almost no loss in amenities, tech or luxuries versus the newer F90 M5. Of course, there are some things the F10 lacks, compared to the F90, such as all-wheel drive and some tech bits on the inside. But it’s still a hilarious rocket ship of a performance sedan that can also be used as a luxurious family car.

Many enthusiasts still like the way it looks, too. It’s probably the biggest sleeper of any M5, with only a handful of very subtle differences between it and the standard F10 5 Series, but it’s a handsome thing and its cabin is nice, too.

The F90 BMW M5 is a much better car, it must be said. In fact, it belongs among the all-time M5 greats, right up there with the E39, E28, and E60. However, it’s also far, far more expensive to actually own than the F10. Which is why a lot of enthusiasts, who want that modern luxury bruiser feel from a car, are turning to the F10 BMW M5 on Cars and Bids.