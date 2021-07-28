The BMW M5 CS is the current Bavarian media darling. It was the M2 CS a few months back and now it’s the bigger, much more powerful M5 CS. The big 627 horsepower bruiser is garnering praise almost everywhere it goes, for its relentless performance and shocking agility. However, it’s not the only monster sedan on the market and it’s certainly not the most powerful. So what happens when it takes on the most powerful internal combustion engine-powered sedan you can currently buy, the Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye? In this new video from Throttle House, we get to find out.

This comparison test is very much a test of two different philosophies. Both the BMW M5 CS and Charger Hellcat Redeye are monster performance sedans with enough acceleration force to shame Apollo 11. However, the M5 CS is clearly designed for lateral performance every bit as much as it is for longitudinal performance. Its track-inspired handling makes it every bit as impressive on twisty roads as it is in a straight line. While the Charger Hellcat Redeye is more about scaring the living hell out of its passengers in a straight line.

Let’s check the specs, though. The BMW M5 CS uses a 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 that makes 627 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. That seems like a whole boatload of power, right? The Hellcat laughs at such figures. Its 6.2 liter supercharged V8 makes an astonishing 797 horsepower and an earth-turning 707 lb-ft of torque. The Hellcat is just a bit bag of numbers and it’s hilarious. Its 2.7 liter supercharger, or more than BMW’s four-cylinder engine… So which car is better to drive?

Off the line, the BMW M5 CS was obviously faster. In fact, it blew the doors off the Hellcat to the point where it wasn’t even fair. Its all-wheel drive grip and simply ludicrous launch control make it one of the most remarkable launching cars on the road. The hosts even compared it to the Porsche 911 Turbo S. High praise indeed. However, potentially even more impressive is that the M5 CS then beat the Hellcat yet again while only using its rear-wheel drive mode.

After obliterating the Hellcat in a straight line, they put both cars together on track to not only see which was faster but to see which was more fun to drive. I think by now the answer to both of those questions is quite clear. Still, you should watch the video to see just how impressive the new M5 CS is.