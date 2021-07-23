“Mercedes-Benz prepares to go all-electric” is the name of a press release issued today talking about how the German luxury brand will launch three EV-only platforms in 2025. MB EA (from Mercedes-Benz Electric Architecture) will cover all medium to large electric vehicles and will go on to replace the combustion-engined, rear-wheel-drive-based MRA platform as well as the EVA architecture. In addition, AMG.EA is being prepared for dedicated electric sports cars, while VAN.EA will be tailored to electric light commercial vehicles.

Aside from announcing these three bespoke EV platforms, Mercedes promised to roll out an electric variant of the iconic G-Class off-roader in 2024. Meanwhile, the EQS SUV launching next year will spawn a luxurious Maybach version as shown in the teaser here to mirror the Benz and Maybach derivatives of the gasoline-fueled GLS fullsize luxury SUV.

Before all of these new EV arrivals, Mercedes is months away from taking the wraps off the EQE sedan. It will be the electric counterpart of the E-Class, slotting below the flagship EQS. The zero-emissions sedan will also spawn an SUV version in 2022 together with the EQS SUV. These new EVs will join existing models, such as the EQA and EQB compact crossovers, along with the larger EQC SUV and the EQV minivan.

Mercedes vows to have electric models in all segments the company serves as early as next year, with the promise to be ready to switch to an all-EV lineup by 2030 in markets where conditions will allow it. In order to make the transition to electric vehicles happen, the company will invest more than €40 billion (about $47.2 billion) between 2022 and 2030.

A new concept dubbed Vision EQXX will show the world Mercedes is capable of developing an electric vehicle with a range of 1,000 kilometers not by fitting a huge battery, but by perfecting aerodynamics for greater efficiency.

