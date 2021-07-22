The BMW X7 is getting a facelift soon and it’s most likely going to come with the most controversial BMW design since the M3’s kidney grille. In these new spy photos, we can see that the X7 LCI will be getting a split-headlight design, that will drastically change the traditional headlight design that’s adorned all BMWs for decades. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

It’s unclear exactly how this split headlight design will be implemented. It seems as if there will be some small daytime running lights in the upper half of the split, which itself will be quite thing. Then, it looks as if the actual headlights and high beam will be in the lower half of the split, which will be larger. Though, that’s just an initial impression through the camouflage.

The grilles also look slightly different and potentially even a bit smaller. Either that or the larger headlights make the grilles seem more proportionate. The grilles look better than before, at least from what we can see through the camo, but the headlights will need to be seen in full to get properly judge them. I also have a sneaking suspicion that fans are going to need some time to adjust to them.

Split headlights themselves aren’t bad. In fact, I like them on cars like the Genesis G80 and GV80. However, they’re a massive departure from the traditional headlight design that BMWs have been using for decades. Knowing fans as I do, I can already envision the complaints.

As for the rest of the BMW X7 LCI, it looks pretty reserved, with few changes made to the rest of the car. Maybe with such big changes to the front end, BMW thought it best to leave the rest of the car alone.

Thankfully, we shouldn’t have to wait too long to find out. The BMW X7 LCI will be debuting very soon, potentially next month, so we’ll finally be able to see what the deal is with BMW’s new split headlight design.

[Source: Car Scoops]