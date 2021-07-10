Maximilian Günther claimed his first win of the season in race ten of this year’s ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in New York City. Starting from fourth place on the grid, he managed his energy extremely well and was then able to climb from third place into the lead in the closing laps.

This was the third win of Günther’s Formula E career and his first podium this season. Following Jake Dennis’ (GBR) triumph at Valencia (ESP), this was win number two of Season 7 for BMW i Andretti Motorsport. Dennis also had a strong race on his debut in New York, but unfortunately dropped well down the field after suffering a puncture, before ultimately retiring.

In the Driver’s Championship, Günther has climbed from 18th to 12th place, courtesy of the 25 points for the win. With 53 points, he now trails Dennis in eleventh place by just one point. BMW i Andretti Motorsport is now sixth in the Team standings with 107 points.

Dennis started the race from 15th place and battled his way into the points with some impressive racing. Unfortunately, he suffered a puncture and had to come into the pits. That initially dropped him well back through the field, before he eventually had to retire completely.

The eleventh race of the season takes place on Sunday at the same venue.

Maximilian Günther (#28 BMW iFE.21, starting position: 4th place, race result: 1st place, points: 53, driver standings: 12th place):

“Winning here in New York at the team’s home race is very special, but it’s also a special victory because of the season we had so far. Many times things didn’t go our way and we couldn’t score as many points as we wanted to, but we always kept going and focused on ourselves. We know what we are capable of.

Today we did a good job managing the race. I had the most energy of all frontrunners left in the end. That is an advantage, but overtaking still is very difficult here. Jean-Éric made the move into the hairpin, both race leaders ran wide and for me that was the perfect opportunity to overtake both. After that I was in a comfortable situation with the amount of energy I had left.”