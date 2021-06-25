Rolls-Royce unveiled the Landspeed Collection today, a mix of special edition versions of the Wraith and Dawn, with special touches added on, inspired by the Bonneville Salt Flats. Why that particular location, you ask? Because the Landspeed Collection is actually a homage to George Eyston, the man who set a new land speed record of 312 mph in 1937, behind the wheel of something that slightly resembled a car and had two Rolls-Royce V12 aircraft engines pushing it forward.

Captain George Eyston might’ve been forgotten by many people but not by Rolls-Royce. The company decided to create this special collection to remind us of the great acts of courage he performed as he never settled for anything less than the absolute best. To that end, Eyeston returned to the Bonneville Salt Flats in 1938 and went even faster, reaching 357.5 mph with his trusted Thunderbolt.

The Rolls-Royce Landspeed Collection features two special Dawn and Wraith models, both of them powered by a V12 engine and both of them having received the Black Badge treatment. The two cars have received details inspired by the iconic location in Utah. For example, the fissured texture of the location is reproduced in the engraved fascia while the steering-wheel detail mimics the dark track-line marked on the surface during record runs.

The Starlight Headliner precisely depicts the night sky on 16 September 1938, when Eyston set his third and final land-speed record of 357.497 mph while the silhouette of the Thunderbolt is laser engraved on the front tunnel. A subtle detail in driver’s-side door reproduces ribbon colors of the honors awarded to Eyston during his lifetime and the elegant clock just right of the touchscreen is modeled after gauges used in the Thunderbolt.

The color used for the two is a two-tone finish that includes a new shade dubbed Bonneville Blue. There’s also a splash of color infused in them thanks to yellow and black accents, colors that weren’t picked at random. The Thunderbolt had yellow-black markings on the sides, in order to make it easier to track as it crossed the finish line.

“With this Collection, we have revived Eyston’s memory and retold his remarkable story,” said Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös. “Throughout Wraith and Dawn Landspeed, clients will find numerous subtle design elements and narrative details that recall and commemorate his amazing achievements, grand vision, and exceptional courage.” Only 35 Wraith and 25 Dawn models of this collection will ever be made.