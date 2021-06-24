While it may sound funny at first, there really is a BMW X5 Pleasure Edition. It’s a limited-run model on sale in Japan right now and it’s not exactly what it’s name suggests it is. Despite its kinky name, the BMW X5 Pleasure Edition is actually focused on offering a comfy ride with a great package and a fair price. Think of it as the opposite of an M Sport edition; all comfort, no sport.

The Pleasure Edition X5 will be made until the end of July and is already on sale in Japan, with a retail price of around $93,000 (10,380,000 Yen). It comes with a wide array of options, as we already mentioned. You can choose from three different colors for the exterior: white, black or blue. The wheels are model-specific, measuring 21″ all around, while the car also gets adaptive air suspension as standard.

Other optional features included are: semi-autonomous driving tech, traffic sign assist, rear collision warning, emergency stop assist and lane change assist, seven seats, heating for the second row of seats, leather upholstery and ash grain wood trims inside the cabin. If that’s not enough, customers can add more features, like a panoramic sunroof and the Harman Kardon audio system for some $3,000 extra (329,000 yen).

Unfortunately, when it comes to engine choices, you don’t have too many options. Actually, you only have one, as the BMW X5 Pleasure Edition comes only as an xDrive35d version. Thought it went out of production? Well, in Japan, the xDrive35d-badged X5 is actually the X5 xDrive30d model everyone else gets, with a 3.0 liter straight-six diesel engine under the hood making 286 horsepower and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque.

If you live in the Japanese market and want a comfy, attractive BMW X5 that focuses most of its options on luxury, while also coming with a few exclusive options, the X5 Pleasure Edition could be for you.