The bi-annual Amazon Prime Day is upon us and as always, there is a deal to be had. The deals will run from June 21 through June 22nd, so if you’re looking to stock up on some car accessories, parts or tools, now it’s the time. There are hundreds of thousands of deals going live today so finding the best deal is not an easy choir. But today, we decided to put together a list of deals that we would buy for our own BMWs, or just cars in general.

When it comes to car cleaning products, the choices are endless. But there is one brand that we always come back to: Chemical Guys. They provide a wide range of car cleaning products, and more, and for the 2021 Amazon Prime Day, the discounts are higher than ever. So whether you’re in the market for a a cleaning kit or some high-quality microfiber towels, Chemical Guys has you covered.

A smart battery charger, or trickle charger, is the one car item many of us overlook. But it’s certainly one of the first things you should have in your toolbox. I’ve recently learned that lesson with my BMW 1M Coupe. Being such a special and very limited car, my “Baby-M” doesn’t see a lot of winters and snow. So naturally, it sits in the garage. More than it should, some would argue. And that comes with a price.

Many modern BMWs pull a lot of power from their battery and if driven on mostly short trips or sit for long, will have shortened battery life. So a few days ago, I went to startup the 1M, only to find out that its battery is dead. Granted, the original factory battery has never been changed so having it last over 10 years is quite an accomplishment. But as I learned, you can further extend or even revive a battery by using a smart battery charger.

NOCO is known for their jump starters and battery chargers and today, they have a wide range of products going on sale with heavy discounts. At 50% OFF, you will find the NOCO Boost Plus GB40 which covers a wide range of use cases.

Echo Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew

If you’re looking to add Alexa to your car, but you don’t have the latest and greatest infotainment systems, then Echo Auto can help. The device connects to the Alexa app on your phone and plays through your car’s speakers via auxiliary input or your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection. Today, it’s discounted by 85%.

Nowadays auto manufacturers, including BMW, do not include spare tires in most of their cars. The reasons behind this strategy is to save some weight of the already pretty heavy cars. The run-flat or zero-pressure tires can support the weight of a vehicle for a short time and over a fairly short distance. The range, in most cases, varies from 50 to 100 miles. But there is a common misconception: if your car has run-flat tires, you don’t need a portable air compressor or tire inflator.

In some cases, the air can still leak out of a run flat tire without having a puncture. So not only you can use a portable air compressor to fill up the tire to the right spec, but you can also use the built-in gauge to see the current PSI. The 2021 Amazon Prime Day has a lot of those devices with significant discounts. Like this VacLife Air Compressor.

We love pets here at BMWBLOG and some of us have a dog as their best friend. But at the same time, we still care about our BMW cars so we want to protect them as much as possible. This is where a Dog Cover Seat comes in and Lassie is known for some of those products.

Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner

Despite having some protective floor mats, there is still plenty of debris and dirt that linger around the driver’s footwell. It can be just as bad on the passenger’s side as well. So vacuuming your BMW is certainly the first step in the cleaning process. This CHERYLON Car Vacuum, Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner is on sale today and looks like a solid choice!

Not your typical car product, but extremely useful if you’d like to capture some cool footage of your BMW. We’ve used GoPros almost exclusively over the years and despite being a generation old, the GoPro 8 is an amazing action camera! Most of our videos are filmed with GoPros, so we’re definitely customers of the brand. Today, there is a 20% discount on the HERO 8 Black.

Who doesn’t need a high quality torque wrench when working on your car? This LEXIVON 1/2-Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench covers a wide range of torques, from 10 to 150 Ft-Lb/13.6-203.5 Nm. Among many features, it sports a reinforced ratchet gear head constructed from hardened, heat treated Chrome Vanadium alloy steel.

Each and every product featured here is selected by our editorial staff and should you buy one, we would earn a commission.