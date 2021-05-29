The Manhart MH800 (M8) is arguably one of the fastest BMWs in the world. Manhart is famous for building some of the most powerful and shockingly fast BMWs on the market. One of its most recent projects is the MH8 800, which is a BMW M8 Coupe that’s been tuned to a whopping 823 horsepower and 774 lb-ft of torque. It also gets some visual upgrades, such as a ton of carbon fiber aero and a black/gold paint job. In stock form, the BMW M8 is powered by the S63 twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine making 617 horsepower.

According to Manhart, the MH8 800 is capable of 0-60 mph in just 2.6 seconds, which is only a few tenths off of what the standard BMW M8 can do but, honestly, it’s really difficult to coax more performance out of any car. Where it really shows its might, though, is after 100 mph. And thanks to the optional M Driver’s package it can reach a top speed of 190 mph.

The Manhart MH800 tuning package includes a remapped engine with upgraded turbochargers and larger intercoolers. The transmission was also tuned, along with stiffer suspension. A larger brake system helps control all that power. Naturally, a louder exhaust system was also fitted to the car.

In this video though, that top speed is broken to a record 193 mph or 311 km/h. That’s impressive even though a bit dangerous on normal public roads. But not on unusual on the fantastic Autobahn which we are extremely jealous of.