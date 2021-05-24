Just a few weeks ago, the Rolls-Royce London dealership reopened, after undergoing a massive upgrade. This new showroom is going to be used as a model by dealers around the world, showcasing the best Rolls-Royce has to offer. Today, the British brand released a short video tour of the new facilities which will soon be mirrored by the Shanghai Puxi showroom, in China.

“The opening of our new flagship luxury maison in London and boutique in Shanghai marks the start of a worldwide program to introduce our new visual identity across our global dealer network. We have created a highly contemporary environment that reflects our status as a true luxury house, in which patrons can discuss any aspect of their commission in comfort and privacy. We are delighted to share our vision through this new video, which presents the atmosphere and ambiance of our homes worldwide,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO.

The video below takes you on a tour of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London, Berkeley Street, W1, situated in the new heart of Mayfair. The new environment is supposed to remind you of a galleria-style shopping experience and it starts with the huge Pantheon grille entrance which also has the Spirit of Ecstasy statuette on top of it, for complete accuracy. Once inside customers can check out a wide range of Rolls-Royce materials used in their cars as well as individual areas featuring screens and physical motor cars for an immersive experience.

The new visual identity is a key component in a long-term program aimed at highlighting Rolls-Royce’s focus on the ultimate luxury. The British marque is planning a global rollout of such locations, across the brand’s network of 131 showrooms in 40 countries worldwide. At the moment, only the Mayfair and Shanghai boutique showrooms comply to the new rules of visual design.