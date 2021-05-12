French manufacturer Motul introduces this week a new line of lubricants geared towards classic and vintage cars. The new Classic Line of Motul lubricants builds upon the booming market of collector cars which has increased year-over-year. According to the company, all Motul Classic Line lubricants feature an additive package with high-zinc (ZDDP) and molybdenum (moly) for reduced friction and increased power.

The synthetic base oils and adapted detergent levels of each Classic Line formula are further suited to the metals and gasket materials common to each era of vehicle manufacturing; advanced additives ensure that all Motul Classic Line lubricants meet or exceed the API standards of each era. The high-adhesion properties unique to the Classic Line also provide for excellent cold flow properties to prevent engine wear during start-ups and to coat and protect engine internals and running gear during the periods of prolonged storage that collector vehicles often experience.

The new lubricants family from Motul is named after different decades. For example, the Modern Classic Eighties features 10W40 lubricants to meet the needs of forced induction engines. Next we have the Modern Classic Nineties and its 10W30 oils geared towards high-revving engines with more modern valvetrains. Both Modern Classic oils are the first products to offer high ZDDP and moly for “rad” era collector cars from these two decades.

For the new 2100 Classic Oil 15W50, Motul revised its legendary 2100 oil to better lubricate and protect naturally aspirated and forced induction engines with flat tappet cams common to the vehicles in the 1970s and beyond.

The vintage cars of the 50s are not forgotten either. The Classic Oil 20W50 is designed for hot rods, muscle cars and other vehicles of the 1950s, offering an additive package fortified with an ideal ~1,800 ppm of ZDDP. The medium detergent level also makes Classic Oil 20W50 an appropriate break-in oil for newly refurbished engines.

Going even further into the history of cars, the Classic Oil SAE 30 and SAE 50 cater to gasoline or diesel four-stroke engines built before 1950.

With a wide range of products, the new Motul Classic Lines will fit many of the BMW engines of the last decades. So if you’re the lucky owner of one of those fine examples, then Motul might have a solution for you.

For more information on the Classic Line and other Motul products, visit https://www.motul.com/us/en-us.