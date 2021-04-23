Much has been said about the BMW iX3 from the moment it came out. And the electric driving range was certainly one of the hottest topics. So it comes as no surprise that more and more publications are focusing on that topic. This latest range test was performed by Bjorn Nyland, a respected blogger in the EV space right now. He is specialized in testing electric cars, being located in Norway, which is now considered the ‘Mecca’ of electric cars, due to their popularity in the Scandinavian country. Since the test was carried out in Norway, these should be pretty accurate results too, as usual. His runs were done at 90 km/h (56 mph) and 120 km/h (75 mph).

The BMW iX3 managed pretty good figures overall, without even trying too hard. In the 90 km/h (56 mph) test, the iX3 showed a range of 442 km (275 miles) which is just shy of the claimed WLTP numbers of 458 km (285 miles). In the 120 km/h (75 mph) run the iX3 showed a range of 318 km (198 miles). Doing the math, that shows that while the speed went up by 33 percent, the energy consumption only went up by 28%.

Those are pretty good numbers for a car that doesn’t use a bespoke platform underneath and was running on the widest tires available for it. This also goes to show that the ‘Power of Choice’ strategy has/had its advantages, offering various powertrain choices for customers using a single platform. Compared to its main rivals, the BMW iX3 was similar in range to the VW iD.4 and Volvo Polestar 2 while beating the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-Tron 55, and Jaguar i-Pace.