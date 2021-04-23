After a fast recovery due to the pandemic, BMW Group sets new sales targets for the future. According to BMW boss Oliver Zipse, the Munich-based automaker wants to sell three million vehicles per year. The target date? Certainly before 2030. In 2019, BMW Group sold worldwide 2.52 million BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles. The number was slightly lower in 2020: 2.325 million cars with the first 2 million cars having the BMW badge on the boot.

Assuming that the corona pandemic has largely been overcome for the BMW Group and that figures like 2019 can be achieved again in 2021, three million units would be the next logical target. If the 5 percent average growth continues for the Bavarians, the 3 million target could be achieved by 2028.

The BMW CEO believes that Asia will continue to play an important role in the overall growth of the company. China is currently the top market for BMW. What’s even more impressive is the fact that the second and third largest markets for BMW account only for 63 percent of the Chinese market.

In the U.S., for the full year 2020, BMW brand sales decreased 17.5% on total sales of 278,732 compared to the 338,003 vehicles sold in 2019. But it’s still one of the largest and most important markets for the Bavarians. The 2020 MINI USA’s brand sales decreased 22.4% on total sales of 28,138 compared to the 36,272 vehicles sold in 2019.

Of course, the electrification offense from Munich continues. BMW expects its 2025 sales of electrified cars to increase at least tenfold compared to 2020. By 2030, all-electric cars are expected to account for more than 50 percent of global sales.

[Source: Manager Magazine via BimmerToday]