The Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection is a bespoke, highly sought-after and rare masterpiece that was introduced to the world a while back. Limited to just 20 units worldwide, seeing such a Phantom will definitely be a special occasion and that means Rolls-Royce has to make sure it gets the attention it deserves wherever it goes. This week, the Tempus Collection Phantom arrived in China and it did so in style.

The debut of the Phantom Tempus Collection in China was marked by the unveiling of a unique installation which includes a unique experience. Dubbed the ‘Journey of Time’, it enables clients to appreciate the Collection from the marque’s official WeChat account, as well as commit to commissioning one of these highly exclusive products. The online presentation of the Phantom Tempus Collection, via Rolls-Royce’s WeChat account, showcases the marque’s Bespoke capabilities. The installation is situated in the bustling Plaza 66 fashion district of the Shanghai city center.

“Phantom Tempus is a motor car for those who shape the world as they seek their own place in the universe. They understand that whatever our individual gifts, talents and opportunities, we are all gifted time – and it is up to us to make the most of every precious moment. With Phantom Tempus, we have created a space in which the strictures of time no longer apply – as illustrated by the deliberate absence of a clock. Rolls-Royce clients are not bound by time; the outside world with all its pressures and demands are forgotten,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

For the Phantom Tempus Collection debut in China, Rolls-Royce created an experiential exhibition, offering a unique tour through a ‘Space Capsule’. This installation provides a vivid illusion of time standing still where guests will experience a sensory overload with customized audio and visual interactions. This includes the provision for guests to create personalized ‘Tempus’ music with touch controls.