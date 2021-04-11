After the difficult start to the season in Diriyah (KSA), Maximilian Günther (GER) scores points at the second race weekend of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Rome. In Sunday’s race, the BMW i Andretti Motorsport driver finished fifth to claim his best result of the season, having previously finished ninth on Saturday. On Saturday, Dennis retired early after a not-at-fault collision with Nick Cassidy (NZL, Envision Virgin Racing).

But unfortunately, on Sunday’s race Jake Dennis was struck by misfortune again. A technical issue meant he had to miss qualifying. However, he gave a strong performance in the race and crossed the finish line in 13th place. The new MINI Electric Pacesetter Safety Car was also seen in action several times throughout the weekend.

In qualifying, Günther made it into Super Pole for the second time in a row in the BMW iFE.21. He started the race from fifth place. Günther was involved in a number of battles on track, and was consistently running in fourth, fifth or sixth place. A mistake made whilst activating the ATTACK MODE meant he eventually crossed the finish line in sixth place. A penalty awarded to one of his rivals, however, meant he was subsequently promoted to fifth place.

Dennis was halted by a technical issue in qualifying and consequently had to start the race from the back row of the grid. He drove a solid and mistake-free race, which allowed him to climb ten positions into 13th place. He also clocked the third-fastest lap of the race, in a time of 1:41.369 minutes. The next races are scheduled for 24th and 25th April in Valencia (ESP).

Maximilian Günther (#28 BMW iFE.21, starting position: 5th place, race result: 5th place, points: 12, driver standings: 15th place):

“That was a positive race. We managed it well and I felt good in the car. We were fighting for a top-five position all the time. I would say the decisive moment was the activation of the second ATTACK MODE. Unfortunately, I missed one loop of the activation zone and had to repeat the procedure one lap later. That cost me the chance of a podium finish. After that, P5 was the maximum, I think. You cannot win every race in Formula E, but it’s important to score points. That’s what we did today. All in all a good weekend for us here in Rome. We’re heading into the right direction.”