This new BMW X5 M Competition is absurdly fast in a straight line. Realistically, it shouldn’t be as fast as it is, being that it weighs as much as a school bus full of depleted uranium. Yet, its 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8, making 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, combined with its immense grip allows it to flat-out embarrass some supercars. But can it take on a superbike in a straight line?

In this new video from Joe Achilles, we get to see the X5 M Comp take on a Ducati Panigale V4 S, which is a proper monster of a bike. It has 205 horsepower and yet weighs about a tenth of what the X5 M does. So its power-to-weight ratio is quite a bit better than the X5 M’s. Though, it has to send its power to just one comparatively skinny tire. So which is fastest?

Obviously, the Ducati is. There’s just no comparison to the insane power-to-weight ratios that superbikes can achieve. The Ducati makes a third of the X5’s horsepower yet weighs barely more than the X5’s wheels and tires. Admittedly, the BMW X5 M Competition launches off the line a bit harder, thanks to simply having more torque and far better traction, along with the Panigale V4 S having a bit of a tricky launch system. But once both hook up and start really putting their power down, the Ducati walks away from the X5 without breaking a sweat.

So what’s the point of this race? Nothing, it’s just fun. However, it is interesting to see just how well the BMW X5 M Competition can launch off the line. If it can get the jump on a genuine superbike than it will be able to get the jump on nearly anything else it comes across at a stop light.