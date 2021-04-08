This new BMW X5 M Competition is absurdly fast in a straight line. Realistically, it shouldn’t be as fast as it is, being that it weighs as much as a school bus full of depleted uranium. Yet, its 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8, making 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, combined with its immense grip allows it to flat-out embarrass some supercars. But can it take on a superbike in a straight line?

In this new video from Joe Achilles, we get to see the X5 M Comp take on a Ducati Panigale V4 S, which is a proper monster of a bike. It has 205 horsepower and yet weighs about a tenth of what the X5 M does. So its power-to-weight ratio is quite a bit better than the X5 M’s. Though, it has to send its power to just one comparatively skinny tire. So which is fastest?

2021 bmw x5 m competition road trip 01 830x553

Obviously, the Ducati is. There’s just no comparison to the insane power-to-weight ratios that superbikes can achieve. The Ducati makes a third of the X5’s horsepower yet weighs barely more than the X5’s wheels and tires. Admittedly, the BMW X5 M Competition launches off the line a bit harder, thanks to simply having more torque and far better traction, along with the Panigale V4 S having a bit of a tricky launch system. But once both hook up and start really putting their power down, the Ducati walks away from the X5 without breaking a sweat.

So what’s the point of this race? Nothing, it’s just fun. However, it is interesting to see just how well the BMW X5 M Competition can launch off the line. If it can get the jump on a genuine superbike than it will be able to get the jump on nearly anything else it comes across at a stop light.