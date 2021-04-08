The third generation of the BMW X1 is scheduled to enter stage next year around spring. Together with the U11 generation, the first-ever pure electric version of the compact SAV, dubbed iX1, will also celebrate its premiere towards 2023. As you may know, BMW is currently busy with developing the next generation of some of its front-driven model series, such as the 2 Series Active Tourer (codenamed U06) and the new X1 (codenamed U11). In Summer 2020, BMW officially announced the arrival of the all-electric 5 Series and X1 by 2023.

Earlier this week, spy photographers in Germany were able to capture the first shots of the forthcoming iX1 model, using the same body as U11 X1 prototypes and wearing the all-so-important “Electric Test Vehicle” on the doors. As we don’t own the photos, you can see them here. The first-of-its-kind iX1 will come complete with a new electric powertrain under the fifth generation of the BMW eDrive architecture. The clever floor packaging and the low placement of the Li-Ion battery will ensure the new iX1 fulfills the weight distribution principles and stays as light as possible.

No exact details on the key performance figures of the iX1 are available, but being placed below the iX3 means that the powertrain underneath the pure-electric X1 will allegedly boast lower output figures, probably around 170 kW – 190 kW compared to 210 kW on the iX3.

Furthermore, the new iX1 will initially be available solely with front-wheel drive, yet BMW managers don’t exclude the possibility of offering a proper xDrive iX1 at a later date in the future.

[Render: TopElectricSUV]