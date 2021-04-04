BMW UK has slashed the prices of the brand’s first electric vehicle to ensure that customers can continue to benefit from the UK Government Plug In Car Grant (PiCG). Under the new law, the Plug-In Car Grant has been cut from £3,000 to £2,500. Furthermore, only cars that cost less than £35,000 are eligible. Therefore, on the road pricing before grant for the BMW i3 120Ah now starts at £33,805 and £34,805 for the BMW i3s 120Ah. There have been no changes to the high levels of standard specification offered on either model.

The PiCG offers consumers up to £2,500 off the retail price of vehicles that have CO2 emissions of less than 50g/km and can travel at least 70 miles without any tailpipe emissions and a retail price of £35,000 or less. The all-electric BMW i3 has a range of 182-190 miles (WLTP) (173-150 miles WLTP for the BMW i3s).

BMW is one of the many automakers who sell cars in the UK to slash prices or to offer basic models under the £35,000 threshold. According to BMW, there are over 22,000 of i3 vehicles on the road in the UK. Globally, BMW sold over 200,000 i3 models.

The i3 hatchback will soon be joined in the UK by the BMW iX and i4 electric vehicles which will arrive before the end of 2021. Furthermore, BMW Group will have 13 all-electric models on the road from 2023 when at least one all-electric model will be offered in approximately 90 percent of the company’s current market segments.