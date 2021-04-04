Compared to other BMW products, the iX electric vehicle hasn’t been spotted as much out on public roads. Most of the iX photos seen so far were part of the BMW press or marketing portfolios, so it’s always refreshing to see what the new BMW iX looks like without the glossy glamour. These new images come from BMW UK showcasing the iX with the M Sport guise and in the Aventurine Red color.

So, the list of exterior colors for the BMW iX comprises the following: Alpine White, Sapphire Black metallic, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect metallic, Mineral White metallic, Phytonic Blue metallic, Blue Ridge Mountain metallic, BMW Individual Storm Bay Blue metallic and BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic. We do expect more colors to become available after launch time, especially as part of the BMW Individual program. It is worth mentioning that high-end Individual finishes will, for the moment, be reserved exclusively for the range-topping Signature Sports Package trim lines.

Speaking of the Sport Package, the high-end trim brings a bit more aggressiveness in style to the iX. The Sport Package includes special triangular shields for the Air Curtains and high-gloss black coating for the bordering at the lower edge of the body, as well as for the door handles and the side skirts. As part of this package, the iX also receives smoked-glass tail lights, 21-inch Aerodynamic Wheels in Midnight Grey finish and blue-painted brake calipers.

The iX also gains a touch of bling and modern sophistication with the help of the BMW Individual Exterior Line Titanium Bronze, which is offered in conjunction with the Sport Package. The Titanium Bronze accents adorn the 3D structural elements of the kidney grille, the door handles, the lower edging of the side windows and the rear apron.

The first two BMW iX models – xDrive40 and xDrive50 – will arrive later this year. The entry-level iX packs 70 kWh battery for a range of 400 km (249 miles) and 240 kW (300 horsepower). According to BMW, the xDrive40 will around six seconds to get from 0-60 mph. The middle model – iX xDrive50 – has two electric motors split among the two axles producing 70 kW (500 horsepower) and powered by a battery pack larger than 100 kWh.

With that large battery, though, the BMW iX is said to have a range of 600 km (373 miles) on the WLTP-cycle. For the U.S., BMW is claiming around 300 miles of range. The BMW iX xDrive50 is also said to have a 0-60 mph time of under five seconds, though BMW was again unspecific.

The top iX variant is rumored to be labeled as the BMW iX M60 and will likely arrive in 2022-2023. The M60 is tuned by the M Performance Automobile Division so it’s expected to have a more aggressive bodystyle, along with some ride improvements. The power output is also the highest of the range, for a rumored 560 horsepower.