BMW Individual offers a ton of incredible colors for its M cars, and even some non-M cars. Due to the internet being filled with YouTubers trying to become famous, you can pretty much see any of these colors on almost any M car. However, this one is apparently a bit rarer, as it’s said to be a one-of-one spec car and it’s AutoTopNL’s brand new G80 BMW M3 painted in a stunning Zanzibar II Individual paint.

The spec here is spot on; a standard BMW M3 with a manual transmission, Zanzibar II paint, Kyalami Orange interior with the special racing sports seats. While I don’t actually like the M3’s styling much, due to the obnoxious grille, the killer Zanzibar paint does make it a helluva lot better. It also works really well with the contrasting gloss black accents.

Also, kudos to the AutoTopNL team for choosing the standard BMW M3, with its lesser power, as it comes with a manual transmission. Manual transmissions are part of a dying breed, so we should celebrate them and buy them while they’re here. The color spec is also probably the coolest we’ve seen yet, so more kudos for being brave enough to choose such a bold color.

Under the hood, the 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6 makes 473 horsepower (480 PS) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. When paired with the six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive, the M3 is capable of 0-60 mph in just over four seconds. But, in reality, that means nothing. What’s more important is how fun the car is to drive and, so far, we’ve heard good things.

The AutoTopNL team is going to have a blast with the new BMW M3, especially in such a cool color combination, and I’m sure we’re all going to see much more of the Zanzibar M3 in future videos.