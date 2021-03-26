Okay, so this video has very little BMW in it but it’s still worth a watch for both BMW fans and Bond fans. Despite only being in a few Bond movies, BMW has had some of the most memorable and iconic Bond cars in the franchise’s history. So when Top Gear gather all of them into one hangar, there were of course a few Bimmers.

In this new video from Top Gear, host Chris Harris takes you through all of the classic Bond cars and two BMWs stand out. One of which, of course, is the iconic BMW Z8. Henrik Fisker’s masterful design made it to the silver screen in The World is Not Enough, in which it was then sadly cut in half, quite spectacularly, by a massive helicopter-mounted circular saw. The Z8 is one of the best looking Bond cars of all time, yet one of the most forgotten due to it not being and Aston Martin and it being in one of the Brosnan-Bond films.

The next BMW seen in this clip is the E38 BMW 7 Series, which was famously remotely driven by Bond from the back seat. The scene is unforgettable for Bond fans because it was so peak-Bond at the time. It featured Brosnan as the titular hero, scrunched in the back seat with a remote control, driving the car through a parking garage while running away from baddies.

Of course, this clip is filled with incredible and iconic Bond cars, so if you’re a fan of the films (how could you not be?), there’s plenty more cars without Roundels to check out. For instance, the original Aston Martin DB5 and the Lotus Esprit submarine. No movie franchise has had more iconic cars and BMW fans should be happy their favorite brand is a part of it.