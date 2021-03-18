If you’ve never seen the now-famous Rolls-Royce Starlight Headliner, you might think it’s just a silly gimmick for rich people. And while that’s technically true, seeing it in person and actually sitting inside the car while it’s active will almost certainly change your mind. It’s fabulous and genuinely makes driving around at night feel more special, especially now that there are random shooting stars throughout. Which is why Doug DeMuro named it as his craziest luxury feature in a recent video.

This new video lists the fourteen craziest luxury features he’s ever seen and the number one is the Starlight Headliner. After having been inside several Rollers with such a headliner, I can’t argue with him.

If you aren’t familiar, the headliner features what seems like thousands of pinhole-sized LEDs in the black leather headliner, giving off the impression of a starry night. You can even get specific constellations from specific nights throughout history embedded in the headliner. It’s genuinely wonderful to behold in person.

The newest iteration of the Starlight Headliner has shooting stars animations, which happen entirely at random; random timing and random placement. So in the stars, you’ll see little random streams of LEDs, in between the “stars”, and it’s one of the most unnecessary yet fantastic options in any luxury car.

It’s one of those things that sounds completely ridiculous and silly when you talk about it but then, once you see it in person, you completely understand. In fact, I still remember when I attended the unveiling of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, which was the first car to have the shooting star effect, and myself and some other journalists were laughing at the idea of rich people optioning such a thing. Until we all sat in it and saw the first shooting star and thought, “Okay, this is pretty amazing.”

So we’re not surprised DeMuro thinks it’s the craziest luxury feature we’ve ever seen. In fact, we’d probably have to agree.