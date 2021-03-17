The new BMW iX is now officially premiered, with prices starting from EUR 77,300 for the entry-level xDrive40 variant and going up to at least EUR 98,000 for the current xDrive50 range-topper. Together with the additional details released by BMW, we can now take a deeper look into the customization options offered for the new BMW i technology flagship.

Until the complete configurator is set-up on most websites around the world, BMW has revealed an online visualizer where we can get to spec the new iX and learn more about the trim lines, paintworks, upholstery choices and wheels.

For starters, the new BMW iX will be offered with two exterior trim package: Essence and Signature Sports Package. Both lines will be further configurable as follows:

Essence Shadow Line, making use of the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line exterior ornaments in black chrome

Essence BMW i blue, with exterior adornments in the distinctive, electrifying BMW i blue color

Essence Titanium Bronze, adorned with the extravagant, newly-developed BMW Individual Exterior Line Titanium Bronze details

Signature Sports Package with BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line ornaments

Signature Sports Package Titanium Bronze, featured with the above-mentioned bronze trimming

In what the color palette is concerned, the all-new iX can be customized with both standard uni/metallic and BMW Individual metallic paintworks also available for the X5, X6 and X7. It is worth mentioning that high-end Individual finishes will, for the moment, be reserved exclusively for the range-topping Signature Sports Package trim lines.

So, the list of exterior colors for the BMW iX comprises the following:

Alpine White uni

Sapphire Black metallic

Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect metallic

Mineral White metallic

Phytonic Blue metallic

Blue Ridge Mountain metallic

BMW Individual Storm Bay Blue metallic

BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic

Further digging up the exterior customization options, we are faced with six brand new, fashionable Aerodynamic Wheel designs coming in 20-inch, 21-inch or 22-inch dimensions as follows:

20″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1002

21″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1012 with 3D polished finish

21″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1011 with Bicolor look

21″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1010 with Bicolor 3D polished finish

22″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1021 with Multicolor 3D polished finish

22″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1020 with Bicolor 3D polished finish

In terms of cabin appointments, the new BMW iX proposes another major paradigm shift. There are three levels of design to choose from: Interior Design Loft, Interior Design Suite and Interior Design Atelier. Furthermore, most of the materials used from trims, fabrics and leather upholsteries are manufactured out of renewable and/or sustainable materials, but there are also two choices of pure, real leather.

The complete list of cabin designs consists of the following specifications:

Interior Design Loft Stonegrey wool fabric

Interior Design Suite Castanea pure leather

Interior Design Suite Amido pure leather

Interior Design Atelier Sensatec Oyster leather

Interior Design Atelier Sensatec Mokka leather

Interior Design Atelier Sensatec Sensatec Black leather

To sum up, the range of customization options for the new BMW i technology flagship is pretty impressive and it is guaranteed one can spec out the dream iX to perfectly suit everyone’s taste.