The official premiere for the new BMW iDrive 8 operating system will take place Monday, March 15, 2021 via an online presentation organized on the streaming platform of BMW Group. The new BMW iDrive 8 will herald the advent of a new display and operating concept, already previewed in a preliminary version in the near-production iX premiered in November 2020. Taking centerstage in the new architecture will be the new Curved Display and the integral operation concept making use of the rotary knob, gestures, touch and voice commands.

Furthermore, the new BMW iDrive 8 platform will further build up on the feature set of the current infotainment system and evolve in areas related to human interaction and artificial intelligence, making the whole user experience a natural and highly digitalized process. The next-generation BMW iDrive is set up to utilize the potential of an intelligently connected vehicle more extensively than ever and so make the mobility experience even safer, even more comfortable and convenient, and even richer in variety.

We expect to see the new BMW iDrive 8 in the upcoming iX electric crossover, followed by its introduction in the i4 electric four-door coupe and soon after in other BMW models as well. You can watch the live stream here tomorrow at 9:30AM EST or 16:30 Central European Time.