The BMW M4 Competition has just been unveiled and we’re already looking at various drag races. From the Porsche 911 to the Giulia QV, the new M4 Competition is already having to prove its worth. The one drag race we’re all waiting for though is posted here, featuring the arch rivals from Germany, namely the Audi RS5 and Mercedes-AMG C63 S.

Before you watch the video though you need to check out the specs and the transmission setups too. The Mercedes-AMG C63 S is the oldest car here so it’s only natural we’re going over its specs first. So, the engine under the hood is a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 making 510 PS and 700 Nm of torque. It is connected to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and all the power is sent to the rear wheels. 0-100 km/h is claimed to take 4 seconds flat.

The Audi RS5 is the second oldest car here. It uses a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 good for 450 PS and 600 Nm of torque and all of it is sent to the four corners of the car via an 8-speed automatic transmission and, of course, quattro all-wheel drive. The quoted 0-100 km/h time is said to be 3.9 seconds and, unlike in the case of the RWD Mercedes, it can actually do that on a variety of surfaces.

Last, but not least, we have the new BMW M4 Competition, for now only in RWD guise. It uses a 3-liter straight six twin-turbo engine making 510 PS and 650 Nm of torque, sent to the rear axle through an 8-speed automatic gearbox with Launch Control. As you might expect, from standstill, the Audi will win 9 times out of 10, at least until the M4 Competition gets its all-wheel drive system in check. But what about other scenarios? Well, only one way to find out.