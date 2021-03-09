The Competition versions of the new G80 M3 and G82 M4 are officially celebrating their UK market introduction with a day out on the spectacular Isle of Man. For the United Kingdom clients, BMW will offer only the M3 Competition Sedan and M4 Competition Coupe models that come with standard rear-wheel drive. Or beginning with Summer 2021, with the optional M xDrive all-wheel drive traction system. So, no manual M3 and M4 models are intended for the islandish European country.

The two models share the same powertrain, comprising the S58 3.0-liter petrol powerplant good for up to 510 PS (503 hp) of peak output. The maximum torque value sent to the rear-axle wheels reaches 650 Nm, whereas the top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph or 250 km/h. In the UK, prices for the new M3 Competition Sedan are starting at £74,755 (communicated by the manufacturer), while for the new M4 Competition customers are expected to spend at least £76,055.

To ease up the process of speccing the new M3 Competition and M4 Competition in the UK, BMW has come up with six different equipment packages as follows: Comfort, Technology Plus, Visibility, M Carbon, M Pro and Ultimate. Beyond these packages, there will be a select number of optional items including M Brakes in red, blue or black, M Carbon exterior ornaments, M Carbon seats and Park Assistant Plus with Drive Recorder.

The first three packages are pretty much known from other non-M models and include mostly all the needed equipment with respect to heating comfort, infotainment and light technology. The M Carbon package factors in multiple interior and exterior parts, such as the seats, rear diffuser and spoiler and the mirror caps, crafted from CFRP.

The M Pro Package is offered for the first time for the new BMW M3 Competition Saloon and new BMW M4 Competition Coupe. It combines M Carbon ceramic brake with the M Driver’s package for customers who are focused on using their new garage additions on the race circuit.

Last but not least, the cherry on top of the cake will be the Ultimate Pack, combining all relevant equipment and system into a single offering. The Ultimate package will comprise the Driving Assistant Professional, the BMW Drive Recorder, the BMW Laserlight technology for the headlamps, the electrically-operated tailgate, the Comfort Access, the heated steering wheel, the M Carbon exterior parts, the M Carbon bucket seats and the Parking Assistant Plus.

Scroll down for more scenic photos of the brand new M3 Competition Sedan and M4 Competition Coupe celebrating the market launch in the United Kingdom.