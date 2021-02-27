When Toyota decided to team up with BMW to develop the Supra, loyal Supra fans were a bit upset, as they felt that the Bavarian partnership muddied the purity of their favorite car. When they found out that the Supra would not only have some Bavarian DNA but would actually get a BMW-sourced engine and only an automatic gearbox, they properly lost their minds. While it’s completely understandable that Supra fans don’t love this new one, it’s hard to argue with the results.

In this new video from Carwow, Mat Watson lines three Toyota Supras up for a quarter-mile drag race; the new Toyota Supra 3.0 (BMW B58 engine), the new Toyota Supra 2.0 (BMW B48 engine) and the Mk4 Toyota Supra (2JZ engine). It’s an interesting race because not only do we get to see the legendary Mk4 Supra take on its newer siblings but we also get to see the differences in all three engines and how they react.

The Supra 3.0 uses BMW’s 3.0 liter turbocharged I6, making 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. While the Supra 2.0 uses BMW’s 2.0 liter turbo-four, making 258 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Both are paired with eight-speed automatic gearboxes and rear-wheel drive. The Mk4 Toyota Supra uses a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six, just like the new BMW-powered car, except it makes 320 horsepower and 325 lb-ft. However, the Mk4 in this test has to make do with just an old-school four-speed auto, which isn’t great.

Off the line, all three cars struggled for traction in this video, as it was shot in a bit of ran. However, the car that won the traction battle every time was the Supra 2.0, as its more moderate power kept it from overwhelming its rear tires. Because of that, it was always first off the line. Once speeds gained, though, the other two cars came back.

Shockingly, though, even after its best run, the Mk4 Supra could never catch the Supra 2.0. The Supra 3.0, with its bigger engine, won every race, even after wheel-spinning starts, but the Mk4 Supra with an equally large engine could never even beat its new four-cylinder cousin.

Of course, most enthusiasts would still prefer the old Mk4 Supra, due to its more charismatic engine, proper Supra DNA and the availability of a manual. But there’s no denying that these new cars are quick and look fantastic. If you’re looking for a great looking sports car that has some Supra heritage and surprising performance, this new car is worth looking into.