One short year after the debut of the revamped Toyota Supra, the brand released a less expensive version, sporting BMW’s B48 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. When the four-pot version was first announced, many enthusiasts thought that it actually might be the better choice, versus the more powerful six-cylinder version. Its lighter weight over the nose was though to make it more lively and a bit more fun to drive than the full-on six-pot Supra. But is that true?

In this new video from Carwow, we get to see whether or not the new four-cylinder Toyota Supra is good enough to be had over its more powerful sibling.

Under the hood of the Toyota Supra 2.0 is BMW’s B48 engine, which packs 258 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. When paired with its eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive, Mat Watson was able to get from 0-60 mph in 4.84 seconds. That’s shockingly quick for a turbo-four. It even ran a 13 second quarter-mile, which is again impressive for a car with such a small engine.

Another plus for the four-cylinder Supra is its weight. It’s about 100 kg (220 lbs) lighter, which almost makes us wonder why the six-cylinder version is so much heavier. That weight difference is also noticeable, as Watson claims that it feels more eager to turn in and a bit more nimble.

That said, he still misses the noise and the power of the bigger engine and, while those two things might seem trivial, he has a good point. The Toyota Supra sits in a similar price bracket as an entry-level Porsche Boxster or Jaguar F-Type. Both of those cars are more fun to drive, so the only real reason to get the Supra is its killer inline-six engine. Without the bigger engine, it sort of loses its reason for existence, thus making the other two aforementioned sports cars better buys. So while the four-pot Supra isn’t bad, it’s only worth getting if you really, really want a Toyota Supra but can’t afford the six-cylinder version.