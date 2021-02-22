The John Cooper Works logo has become synonymous with high-performance, in a bid to create a wider variety to choose from inside the MINI range. Therefore, you can now get a variety of MINI models with the JCW package on them, suited to your needs. And all of them will have a certain feeling from behind the wheel, a feeling that’s more fun and engaging than its competitors.

From the suspension to the power and looks, JCW cars have a distinctive flavor that’s hard to get out of your head once you drove one of these. The guys from Car Advice decided to try a few out and see how they compare, in a very interesting JCW group review. Some of the cars that are also available in JCW guise are missing for some reason, and we have to make due with a hatch, a Clubman and a JCW GP model. Depending on where you live, you could also get a Countryman JCW and a Convertible model if you want to.

It’s important to note that out of the entire range, only the Hatch and Convertible models are available with a six-speed manual gearbox, the one to have on such a fun little car. The Clubman or the Countryman and even the JCW GP model are only available with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. There’s another important aspect you need to keep in mind too: after an upgrade done a few years back, the Clubman and Countryman models come with the same engine as the one used on the JCW GP, whereas the hatch still uses a 231 horsepower version of the B48 engine under the hood.

No matter what you choose, the MINI JCW range has plenty of options for everyone. You can go for a more hardcore model, or a more practical one. At the same time, no matter what you choose, you still get to customize your car with endless options so you’re pretty much covered every way.