Can enthusiasts thought the BMW X6, and all “coupe” SUVs like it, would quickly fade away as customer realized how unnecessary they are. Looks like BMW and its premium rivals are the ones laughing, as these sporty looking SUVs are hugely popular with customers. The two main ones are the aforementioned X6 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. But which one is better?

In this new test from Auto Express, we get to see which of these two is best. In this test, we look at the BMW X6 xDrive40d and the Mercedes GLE Coupe 400d.

Both cars in this test use 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six diesel engines, with automatic gearboxes and all-wheel drive. They both make around the same power but the Bimmer is ever-so-slightly more powerful, making 335 bhp versus the Benz’s 325 bhp. Both make 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. The BMW uses an eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic while the Mercedes uses an in-house nine-speed auto.

The Bimmer is slightly quicker to 60 mph, doing it in 5.5 seconds rather than the 5.7 seconds of the Benz. But, in this segment, that means nothing. What’s more important is how these two cars drive, which is more comfortable and which is more stylish.

Unsurprisingly, the BMW X6 is slightly sportier to drive, a bit more efficient and it’s actually slightly cheaper. However, the Mercedes-Benz is more comfortable, comes with better tech and is a bit smoother to drive. It is more expensive but not by much.

So both cars are extremely well-matched, with only small levels of either sportiness or comfort separating the two. So it really comes down to which your prefer and what your prioritize. If you want something a bit sportier, the X6 is likely for you but if you want tech and comfort, the GLE is probably the better choice. Either way, if you want a sporty looking SUV, you probably can’t go wrong with either.

[Source: Auto Express]