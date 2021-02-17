Commissioned by Jack Boyd Smith Jr., a long-time Rolls-Royce customer and automotive enthusiast, this unique Phantom Extended is the first Rolls-Royce in history to incorporate a rare type of wood: Acacia Koa, a species of tree that is endemic to the Hawaii Archipelago.

The newest creation of the Rolls-Royce Bespoke division took 3 years to complete given the challenges involved by the project, the strict demands of the customer and the use of a very rare, pure-essence type of wood that indigenous to and only found on the Hawaii Islands. We are talking about the Koa wood tree, that was specifically harvested from a private tree collection on the island of Maui.

The idea behind the Koa Phantom Extended one-off luxury saloon came to Jack Boyd Smith’s mind after spending a considerable about of time in Maui, Hawaii, together with his wife Laura. They both adore the warmth and character of this special type of wood and they even have several furniture pieces made of Koa in their Hawaiian home, including a rocking chair.

Given the uniqueness of the Koa species and the strict conditions needed for their growth, it is no wonder that the project took so long to mature and come to life, but the Smith family was happy to patiently wait for the final, epic result. This Rolls-Royce’s first-ever model to incorporate Koa wood. The bespoke Phantom Extended features a wealth of ultra-luxurious, glossy wood veneers and trims manufactured from Koa.

Furtherore, the special exterior paintwork “Packard Blue” is matched to the same color of the 1934 Packard Twelve Coupe owned by Mr. Smith. An elegant hand-painted coachline in Dove Grey runs the length of the deep, dark blue Phantom, matching the wheel centre pinstripes. On the driver’s side, the door bears the inscription “JBS Jr.” (the initials of Mr. Smith), while the one on the passenger side bears the initials of Mrs. Smith: “LAS”.

Inside, the Koa wood adorns the Gallery in the dashboard, whereas the Dove Grey leather upholstery with Navy Blue contrast stitching and piping evenly matches the exterior Packard Blue color. The coach doors feature a special treadplate that reads “Hand-built in Goodwood, England for Laura & Jack Boyd Smith, Jr.”. The roof lining is more so special: a Bespoke handcrafted starlight headliner consisting of 1,420 fibre-optic lights on navy-blue leather, depicts the constellation of the night sky above Cleveland, Ohio, on Mr. Smith’s date of birth.

The Rolls-Royce monogram on the headrests is matched to the exterior finish while the rear compartment is adorned with a Champagne fridge, accompanied by a pair of crystal champagne flutes and decanter (made by the Ajka Crystal factory in Hungary), engraved with the clients’ initials. A hand-crafted Koa Wood picnic hamper complete with 12-piece cutlery and wedgewood porcelain rounds off this unique commission. The one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce Koa Phantom Extended will join the personal car collection of Jack Boyd Smith in The JBS Collection Museum.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented on the occasion: “It is our honour to present Jack Boyd Smith, Jr. with his latest Rolls-Royce Phantom. This Bespoke creation joins a collection of truly notable and historic motor cars. The Koa Phantom demonstrates the extraordinary skill of the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective – a precious and rare example of a naturally sourced material, Koa Wood, is masterfully incorporated into Phantom’s contemporary interior. It took more than three years for this commission to come to life and we are delighted that it will take an important place in The JBS Collection of Jack Boyd Smith, Jnr.”



As an interesting detail, the crafting of the Koa Wood, saddle leather and stainless steel involved a meticulous process that took over 500 hours to complete. The cutlery aboard the Koa Phantom is exclusively hand-crafting in England using traditional polishing and grinding techniques.