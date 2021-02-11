We just saw the official reveal of the Audi e-tron GT, the four-ringed brand’s latest — and first — all-electric super sedan. One of the cars we compared it to was the BMW i4, due to both cars being all-electric sedans with around 500 horsepower. Unfortunately, we could only compare the i4 Concept to the e-tron GT, as it’s the only version that BMW has officially showed the public. Thankfully, some new spy photos have been revealed, showing off an i4 test mule, giving us another glimpse of its design. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

In these photos, we can see that the BMW i4 sports the new grille design of the 4 Series Coupe. We knew that to be the case but the test mule in these photos has less camo at the front than previous ones we’ve seen. So we can see the plastic grille insert, that covers where the grille slats used to be, being that the electric i4 has no need for functional grilles. We also get a good look at its new headlights, which are borrowed straight from the standard 4 Series.

What’s interesting about these photos is that they seem to be of a more pedestrian version of the car, rather than the full-beans i440M, which is the car we’ve seen the most of. This test mule has standard BMW side mirrors, small and average looking wheels and a ride height that sits far higher than previous test mules we’ve seen. That taller ride height also needs to go, as it does not benefit the i4’s design. It needs larger wheels and to sit about two inches lower. At least.

One other little design touch to notice is the flush door handles. Rather than the pull-style exterior door handles of current BMWs, the BMW i4 seems to have the same flush, pull-up door handles of the Concept. Not only are they more aerodynamic, which is better for EV efficiency, but they look sleeker as well. Old-school Bimmers had doors handles like these and I personally miss them.

When the BMW i4 debuts, it’s going to be a hugely important car. It will be the brand’s first EV sedan and something that can finally take on the Tesla Model 3, even if it will be several years too late at that point.

[Source: Car Scoops]