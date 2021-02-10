Our own Chuck Vossler just took ownership of a new BMW i3. His third i3 electric vehicle, in fact. And as always, he decided to change up the color scheme. Therefore, we believe that he’s the first owner in the United States of a Galvanic Gold BMW i3S BEV. There is apparently another i3 REx in the same color, somewhere on the East Coast.

The car is still at the dealer being prepped, but we jumped the gun and today we can share with you the first video of the i3 in Galvanic Gold. From November 2020, the i3 and i3s models got a slight refresh with the help of bicolor paint jobs for boosting up the exterior looks of the electric models.

Inspired by the new iX3 full-electric SAV, the compact-sized, zero-emission hatchbacks are now available with a selection of three eye-catching color combos as follows:

Cashmere Silver with accents in BMW i Blue

Galvanic Gold with accents in Frozen Grey metallic

Fluid Black with accents in Frozen Grey metallic

Other than these minor revisions, the i3 and i3s march on virtually unchanged for the 2021 model year, after 7 years of production and an LCI procedure in 2017.

The U.S. market still gets a choice of four different i3 variants: i3 and i3S BEV, and i3 and i3S REx. BMW has dropped the range extender option in Europe back in 2019. The 2021 BMW i3 BEV starts at $44,450, followed by the sportier i3S BEV at $47,650. The i3 REx sells for $48,300 and the i3S REx for $51,500. There is a $7,500 EV credit still available for BMW electric cars.

