In this video, we show you how to unlock and manually start a BMW that has a dead key fob. The cars featured in this video are the BMW i3 electric vehicle and the BMW X3 xDrive30e. Of course, the procedure applies to many other BMW models, newer and older ones as well.

Here are some high-level steps, with the more detailed ones found in the video below:

How to find the key blade

1. Press the key release button on your key fob

2. Slide out the metal key blade

3. Find the keyhole in your door handle

4. Insert the key blade to pop up the covering panel

5. Insert the key blade to open the door

How to start the BMW with the dead key fob

1. If your car has a keyhole, insert the key blade

2. If no keyhole (like on modern BMWs), just hold the key fob on the markings of the steering column

Take a look at our how-to video below and don’t forget to discover all things BMW before anyone else! Subscribe now to BMWBLOG car channel!