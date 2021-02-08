Japanese tuning shop 3D Design is back with another aftermarket project. The star of this new build is the 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW’s first four-door coupe for the compact class. As always, their tuning program focuses on aerodynamics and lightweight construction. The front-end’s design gets a more dynamic look, thanks to a front lip spoiler. Of course, made of carbon fiber. While BMW offers their own M Performance Parts for the 2 Series Gran Coupe, the 3D Design aero parts are certainly more aggressive.

Things are not any different in the back. This particular M235i Gran Coupe now features a carbon fiber trunk spoiler while the lower part of integrates a diffuser made of the same carbon fiber material. There are even two carbon fiber fins which further help with downforce.

But 3D Design hasn’t stopped here in their goal to improve the car’s driving dynamics. The M Performance Automobile M235i Gran Coupe sits 20mm closer to the ground, thanks to a 3DDesign lowering spring. Furthermore, no 3D Design project would be complete without a set of aftermarket wheels. In this case, the M235i Gran Coupe has its tires wrapped around 19 inch forged wheels

The 2.0 liter engine under the hood suffers no modifications. The four-cylinder turbo petrol unit boasts a peak output of 225 kW / 306 PS (302 hp). The maximum torque of 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) is available from as low as 1,750 rpm and sustained vividly up to 4,500 rpm. The maximum output is achieved in the high rev range between 5,000 rpm and the red line at 6,250 rpm. The power is sent to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

If you’d like to see more photos of this project, click on the gallery below: