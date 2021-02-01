2020 brought the first ever integration between the Android Auto and BMW cars. Not only did BMW announce the support for Android Auto, but they went all out and included wireless connections to the car’s infotainment system at no extra cost. The best part is that some of the smartphone’s functions and some apps are integrated in the car’s instrument cluster and head-up display. That means, whenever you’re using Google Maps or Waze instead of the car’s navigation system, for example, the direction will pop up in those two areas as well. Of course, many BMW owners are wondering if their particular BMW models are supported by Android Auto. So in this article, we will go over some of the Frequently Asked Questions in regards to BMW Android Auto.

Can I Use Android Auto In My BMW?

BMW says that Android Auto is supported by every BMW model with a Live Cockpit Plus or Professional that runs on Operating System 7 (iDrive 7). From what we’ve seen online, only software versions that start with 07/2020 have the Android Auto option built-in. The following BMWs that have iDrive 7 are eligible for the update:

2019+ 3 Series with Live Cockpit Professional

2020+ 5 Series

2020+ 7 Series

2019+ 8 Series

2020+ X3 with Live Cockpit Professional

2020+ X4 with Live Cockpit Professional

2019+ X5

2020+ X6

2019+ X7

2019+ Z4

However, the following models can only be updated by the dealership via a Software Update: BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series, BMW X3 and BMW X4.

What Smartphone Do I Need?

You can use any smartphone with Android 11.0 and 5GHz Wi-Fi. If your smartphone is made by Google or Samsung, you can use the Android 10.0 operating system. Latest requirements are listed here.

Do I Need A USB Cable?

Just like in the case of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto will be wireless. This means that owners of a smartphone with the Android operating system can now access their familiar smartphone apps in the vehicle, just like users of an Apple iPhone. Of course, you can always use a USB cable to charge your phone. Unless your car comes equipped with the wireless charging tray.

Is Google Assistant Available?

The digital voice assistant Google Assistant is available in some markets. Now you can control your music or search for your next destination with “Hey, Google!”. You can dictate text messages or emails, along with many other functions.

As of December 2020, Google Assistant is available in the following countries: