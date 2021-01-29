The BMW M2 has always been a brilliant machine. Ever since its original debut, the M2 has been the darling of the BMW brand. However, the all-new BMW M2 CS is the ultimate version of the M2 and it’s as brilliant as you’d expect. In this new video from Carfection, we get to see exactly why that is.

Henry Catchpole has always been a big fan of the M2, even enjoying the original. So he seems to really love the BMW M2 CS in this new video. The car he drives in the video is even equipped with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), which is arguably the less engaging of the two transmission choices. Even still, it’s an incredibly fun and engaging car to drive.

What makes the M2 CS so much more fun than the standard M2 almost has nothing to do with its extra power. Sure, its 3.0 liter twin-turbo I6 makes 444 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, up from 405 horsepower, but that’s the least noticeable upgrade. Instead, the M2 CS’ adaptive dampers, upgraded rear differential and slightly revised steering makes it feel more like a proper scalpel of a driver’s car.

Driving the M2 Competition and M2 CS back-to-back and you’ll notice the upgraded suspension most. Thanks to finally having adaptive dampers, which the standard M2 didn’t come with, the M2 CS not only feels more stable but is also more comfortable. And that improved rear differential also helps keep its power down, allowing it to feel less spikey than the M2 Competition, even on track. Having driven both extensively, I can personally attest to the M2 CS’ superiority on track and on wet roads, mostly due to that rear diff.

Is the BMW M2 CS a better car than the BMW M2 Competition? Yes. Is it worth the significant price premium over the M2 Competition and will you notice the CS’ superiority? On the road, probably not. However, on the track, the CS really comes alive and proves to be a much better machine. If that’s important to you, there’s no choice to be made. Get the BMW M2 CS.