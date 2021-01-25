The only 4 Series left to be unveiled is the four-door variant — the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Fans of the previous-gen car will be happy to hear that it will be getting a successor based on the new G22 4 Series, which should make the new one more capable, more premium and more enjoyable to drive. It will also be gaining an M Performance version, to match its two-door sibling, the BMW M440i Gran Coupe, which has just been seen testing in the wild.

In these photos, we can clearly see that this 4 Series Gran Coupe is the M440i version, due to its trapezoidal exhausts and more aggressive wheels. There’s also a subtle lip spoiler and vents in the camouflage for the front air intakes, so we know this is going to look a bit more aggressive than the standard 4 Series Gran Coupe. And, of course, it will have the massive new kidney grille.

When the BMW M440i Gran Coupe debuts, it will have the same engine as the M440i Coupe; a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six with 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. That engine will be paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. It should be every bit as quick as the M440i Coupe, which is a seriously quick car.

Where the Gran Coupe will differ from its Coupe sibling is in its practicality. The 4 Series Coupe has a decent back seat for its size but the Gran Coupe has two extra doors, a much more usable back seat and even a liftback tailgate. We’re not sure if this new model will have the liftback tailgate of its predecessor but we’re assuming/hoping so. If it does, it will make the BMW M440i Gran Coupe the pick of the bunch, as it will offer the most practicality while also providing that small GT car experience.

[Source: Photos @leon_strth]