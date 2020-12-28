The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is the only variant of the 4 Series yet to be revealed (unless you count the i4, which also hasn’t debuted yet). When it does finally reveal itself, the four-door 4 Series is going to be an interesting car. For its second generation, the 4er Gran Coupe will be a very different car than the one it replaces, in a couple of different ways, so it will be interesting to see how customers and enthusiasts take to it. In these new spy photos, we can see some more of its upcoming design, though most of it is hidden by camouflage, and get an idea of what it’s going to look like. (We don’t own the spy photos but you can see them here)

There are two major differences between this new 4 Series Gran Coupe and the last-generation car that are immediately visible. For starters, this new car is going to look a lot different than the current 3 Series, whereas the previous-gen car looked a lot like its generation 3 Series. However, the new 4 Series as a whole features drastically different styling from its 3 Series sibling, so the new Gran Coupe will look like a very different car.

Another major difference is the fact that this new 4 Series Gran Coupe clearly ditches the old car’s lift-back tailgate for a more traditional trunk lid. That may not sound like a big deal but it will be for customers. With the previous-gen car, its massive lift-back tailgate made its trunk far more capacious than the 3 Series’, so it had a style and practicality advantage. Now, it’s only going to have a style advantage, though it’s more of a pronounced one than before.

Of course, we must address the elephant in the room — its massive kidney grille. This new grille has been discussed ad nauseam but it must be at least mentioned in a discussion about an upcoming car’s design. While the 4 Series Gran Coupe is going to be a good looking car overall, there are going to be fans and customers that have a hard time getting over the new grille design.

When this new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe debuts, we will keep a close eye on how customers and fans receive it. The last-gen car was a fan-favorite among enthusiasts so it will be very interesting to see if this new car; with its controversial grille and lack of tailgate; gets the same love.

[Source: Car Scoops]