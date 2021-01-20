Those of us in the Northern Hemisphere are waiting for the summer to come around, but that doesn’t stop us from making plans for the upcoming season. As warmer weather comes around, you inevitably start thinking about open air and maybe a convertible or a roadster like the BMW Z4 M40i. We truly appreciate BMW for the Z4 and the fact that is one of the last automakers to offer a proper roadster.

From a financial point of view, the Z4 doesn’t necessarily make a lot of sense. But for the brand’s prestige and image, it certainly does. So thanks to a collaboration with Toyota, we know have one of the best handling cars of the modern BMW range, the Z4 M40i.

The guys from The Straight Pipes took it for a spin and came back with a video featuring both the pros and the cons of a car like this. The roadster body style may look great and come with great handling and a unique feel but it also has its shortcomings. Among those you can easily list the sole two seats inside, the limited room, lack of practicality and so on. However, at the end of the day, you have to make peace with those and accept them before you even get behind the wheel. This is just how roadsters work!

On the road, the Z4 M40i is satisfying. The 3-liter straight six under the hood delivers great power and torque, a good soundtrack (better if you live in the US and don’t have an OPF installed) and good mpg numbers, all things considered. The car itself also has a good chassis and suspension setup that makes diving it at the limit quite rewarding. For the full scoop, check out the review below and also our own BMW Z4 review.