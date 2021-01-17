BMW will enter a new digital era in 2021. For the first time, you will be able to buy a BMW car online. The feature will initially be available in key markets, followed by a larger roll-out. Customers will be able to engage online with sales representatives via a shared screen, configure their cars and even get a virtual tour of the cars in stock.

Furthermore, BMW will give customers the option of buying their individually configured custom vehicle entirely online in the future and having it delivered to their front door. It remains to be seen how the financing portion of the deal will be handled.

“We will be investing a triple-digit million euro amount annually up to 2025 in the digitalization of our sales and marketing and are working together with our retail partners to offer the industry’s best customer experience going forward,” said Pieter Nota, BMW Head of Sales and Marketing.

“If customers choose to share their data with us, thanks to digitalized processes, we can get to know their wishes and preferences better than ever. We know which products or services they might be interested in. Having this as a basis enables us to provide an individual offering, customized for them, including all features and services, from a single source,” Nota continued.

BMW will also enhance their digital services in the area of aftersales upgrades. Customers will also be able to activate additional features, such as driver assistance systems, selected light and sound packages, or even suspension set-up. These features are also offered for a limited time – benefiting customers who lease or rent their vehicle and only drive it for a certain period.

Naturally, we expect to see different approaches to online sales in different markets. Each country/market comes with a different set of rules and laws, so a customization of the process is to be expected.